Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers light diyas, candles to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
On Friday, PM Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc in order to show appreciation to coronavirus fighters.
News video: Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus 02:50

 This is the moment India responded to Prime Minister Modi's call to switch off the lights in their homes and light candles in a show of unity against the coronavirus pandemic.

