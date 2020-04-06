BJP woman leader fires shot in the air during 9-minute event in U.P. Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manju Tiwari apologised for her ‘carelessness’ and said she got carried away by the ‘Deepavali-like’ atmosphere 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nawaz Siddiqui RT @the_hindu: Manju Tiwari apologised for her ‘carelessness’ and said she got carried away by the ‘Deepavali-like’ atmosphere https://t.co… 22 seconds ago md tauheed RT @ThePeopleOfIN: As @DilliDurAst said, it wasn't a show of sombre coming together in a moment of crisis, but a political show of strength… 3 minutes ago Tehseen Aziz Damn, we have no such news to flaunt. Dull atmosphere up here, at the top. But we love the view. Great going peop… https://t.co/ICS16LRbIY 8 minutes ago