You Might Like

Tweets about this Krim's RT @Kier_Johnson97: Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are World Champions. Sami Zayn is still the IC Champion. Bray Wyatt defeated John C… 1 minute ago Afaan Khan RT @MirrorSport: .@DMcIntyreWWE could become the first British WWE Champion in history tonight at #WrestleMania. We spoke to @SnapmareNecks… 9 minutes ago ZAKER RT @WolfgangYoung: For him, all his friends and family, those with us and those no longer here. Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion toni… 9 minutes ago U Ra RT @adampacitti: I don't care if there isn't a live audience. Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion, the face of the company... and nobody dese… 11 minutes ago chrissy agnew RT @BRWrestling: Drew McIntyre reigns supreme 🏆 McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar to win his first-ever WWE champion in the main event of #Wre… 11 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) WWE WrestleMania champion Drew McIntyre calls out boxing champion Tyson Fury: https://t.co/gTpVohvKAQ #DrewMcintyre #WrestleMania 13 minutes ago Sam11 RT @sportbible: Drew McIntyre called out Tyson Fury after becoming WWE champion at WrestleMania. 😯 Fury has quickly responded...👀🍿 https:… 15 minutes ago SPORTbible Drew McIntyre called out Tyson Fury after becoming WWE champion at WrestleMania. 😯 Fury has quickly responded...👀🍿 https://t.co/V3xYJsPolg 16 minutes ago