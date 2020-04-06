Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Sport24.co.za | PFA chief angry at Matt Hancock's comments
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Sport24.co.za | PFA chief angry at Matt Hancock's comments
Monday, 6 April 2020 (
42 minutes ago
)
PFA chief Gordon Taylor expressed his astonishment at Health Secretary Matt Hancock's continued attacks on players.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
3 days ago
Two UK nurses die as coronavirus deaths rise
01:56
England's chief nurse Ruth May announced that two nurses had died on Friday as health minister Matt Hancock said the country has more than 2,000 critical care beds still free for use in the fight against the new coronavirus, Soraya Ali reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Boris Johnson
Robert Jenrick
Germany
Tokyo
Rocket
Shinzo Abe
Tokio
Downing Street
Elizabeth II
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tiger Tests Positive
Dr Fauci
Kiefer
Inmates
Hydroxychloroquine
Shirley Douglas
WORTH WATCHING
Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab arrive at Downing Street
Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital
Elderly German-Danish couple meet daily at the border
I'll train in my living room if I have to - Dressel on COVID-19 and Olympics
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.