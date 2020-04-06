26 nurses, 3 docs of Mumbai hospital test +ve Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

BMC has declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for Covid-19 over a week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pankaj Jain RT @VidyaKrishnan: As frustrating as it is that docs/nurses have to put their lives at risk, it is unimaginably ridiculous that a hospital… 27 minutes ago Ishwar Mohanty A warning bell for times to come. Without adequate PPEs to docs and staff, the dedicated #Covidhospitals would be r… https://t.co/tgjVCvavas 1 hour ago