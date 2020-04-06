Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury vows to knock out Drew McIntyre as he accepts WWE champion’s challenge

Tyson Fury vows to knock out Drew McIntyre as he accepts WWE champion’s challenge

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge for a match in WWE – and insists he would knock him out. The Scottish Psychopath called out the Gypsy King on Monday’s Sports Breakfast after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first ever British WWE champion. McIntyre said: “I know Tyson Fury is on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.