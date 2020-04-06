How Kortney Hause is outperforming Real Madrid's £80m man Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Aston Villa analysis | Now this will surprise many an Aston Villa fan with Kortney Hause outdoing a certain Raphael Varane while coming just behind PSG's Thiago Silva in terms of percentage of duels won. Aston Villa analysis | Now this will surprise many an Aston Villa fan with Kortney Hause outdoing a certain Raphael Varane while coming just behind PSG's Thiago Silva in terms of percentage of duels won. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this