PM Modi, lawmakers agree 30% salary cut as India deals with coronavirus

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top government figures will take a 30% salary cut this year, a government minister said on Monday, as the country tackles the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy. 👓 View full article





