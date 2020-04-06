Global  

PM Modi, lawmakers agree 30% salary cut as India deals with coronavirus

Reuters India Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top government figures will take a 30% salary cut this year, a government minister said on Monday, as the country tackles the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy.
