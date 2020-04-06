Man Utd star Luke Shaw follows Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba in going bald Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has become the latest Red Devils player to go bald after Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial started the trend in coronavirus lockdown Manchester United star Luke Shaw has become the latest Red Devils player to go bald after Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial started the trend in coronavirus lockdown 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Man Utd star Luke Shaw follows Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba in going bald: https://t.co/L5dIpH7RoE 25 minutes ago Football Goals & Highlights Man Utd star Luke Shaw follows Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba in going bald #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/WrYdtYcjT4 3 hours ago