Braun Strowman reveals last-minute rush to make WrestleMania 36 clash vs Goldberg after Roman Reigns pulled out

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Braun Strowman has told the story of his last-minute dash to make WrestleMania 36. The Monster Among Men was not even on the WrestleMania card before Goldberg’s opponent, Roman Reigns, pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the event pre-taped behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando. The Big Dog […]
