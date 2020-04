Leeds hero Mark Viduka recalls Sir Elton John nearly exposing his Man Utd talks

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United were pursuing a transfer for Leeds striker Mark Viduka during his time at Elland Road and Sir Elton John almost revealed all at a concert while talks were ongoing Manchester United were pursuing a transfer for Leeds striker Mark Viduka during his time at Elland Road and Sir Elton John almost revealed all at a concert while talks were ongoing 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS 01:05 Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS. Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.