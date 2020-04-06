NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers
Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NFL News NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers - National Football League News… https://t.co/RlVJz9Ae4J 1 week ago