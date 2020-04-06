NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers 03:26 Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers You Might Like

Tweets about this NFL News NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers - National Football League News… https://t.co/RlVJz9Ae4J 1 week ago