NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron RodgersNick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers
