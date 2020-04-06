Sami Zayn hits out at WWE for leaving him off WrestleMania 36 recap video after successfully defending Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sami Zayn has hit out at WWE for leaving him off a WrestleMania 36 recap video. The Great Liberator successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan in part one of this year’s Show of Shows. But during part two of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, a recap of the previous night’s results was aired – […] 👓 View full article

