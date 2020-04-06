Global  

Sami Zayn hits out at WWE for leaving him off WrestleMania 36 recap video after successfully defending Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn hits out at WWE for leaving him off WrestleMania 36 recap video after successfully defending Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Sami Zayn has hit out at WWE for leaving him off a WrestleMania 36 recap video. The Great Liberator successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan in part one of this year’s Show of Shows. But during part two of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, a recap of the previous night’s results was aired – […]
Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience

WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience 04:21

 Chuck Carroll discusses what Wrestlemania will look live amid the COVID19 outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

