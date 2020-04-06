Nick Wright grades former Patriot Gronk's WrestleMania performance Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk WrestleMania 36 and grade former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski's performance. Gronk went from hosting the event to diving off of a balcony and winning the 24/7 championship title. Nick tells Wildes why he thinks this may have been the wrong title for Gronk to go for, and why Kevin believes the next title Gronk receives should be earned in the ring. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk WrestleMania 36 and grade former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski's performance. Gronk went from hosting the event to diving off of a balcony and winning the 24/7 championship title. Nick tells Wildes why he thinks this may have been the wrong title for Gronk to go for, and why Kevin believes the next title Gronk receives should be earned in the ring. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 9 hours ago Nick Wright grades former Patriot Gronk's WrestleMania performance 01:41 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk WrestleMania 36 and grade former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski's performance. Gronk went from hosting the event to diving off of a balcony and winning the 24/7 championship title. Nick tells Wildes why he thinks this may have been the wrong title for Gronk to go... You Might Like

Tweets about this