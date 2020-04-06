Brian Westbrook disagrees with Scott Pioli: 'Cam Newton can fall in line with Patriot Way' Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Former New England Patriots' exec Scott Piolo isn't convinced that recently released Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton would work well with a coach like Bill Belichick, saying the two are like 'oil and water'. Brian Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he disagrees, and thinks if given the opportunity Cam would flourish under the Patriot Way. Former New England Patriots' exec Scott Piolo isn't convinced that recently released Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton would work well with a coach like Bill Belichick, saying the two are like 'oil and water'. Brian Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he disagrees, and thinks if given the opportunity Cam would flourish under the Patriot Way. 👓 View full article

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Brian Westbrook disagrees with Scott Pioli: 'Cam Newton can fall in line with Patriot Way' 01:05

