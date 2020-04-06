Global  

British Open officially cancelled, 1st time since 1945

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The 149th British Open, scheduled to be played at Royal St George's from July 16-19 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, golf's governing body the R&A announced on Monday.
