Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Team Talk Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola's mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have announced.

 Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

