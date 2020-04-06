Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Pep Guardiola's mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have announced.



Credit: Bang Media - Published -138 seconds ago Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus 00:56 Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.