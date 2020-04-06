BREAKING: The Open Championship 2020 has been cancelled Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Open Championship 2020 will no longer go ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Wimbledon was canned for the first time since World War Two last week and now the golf showpiece has been shelved too

