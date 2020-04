WrestleMania 36 Delivers; Drew McIntyre Captures WWE Championship Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

This year's WrestleMania, staged without a live audience, saw 10 titles defended with five changing hands over two nights that WWE fans won't soon forget. 👓 View full article

