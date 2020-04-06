GOLF-THE 2020 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS - R&A STATEMENT

Global  

Reuters India Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
 The 2020 Open Championship, which was due to take place at Royal St George's from July 16-19, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

