Centre to export hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol

India has partially opened up exports of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, which are crucial to the global fight against the coronavirus, responding to a global clamour, led by US President Donald Trump.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr Kannan Iyer RT @AK56Spks: The journalist here quotes 150 million tonnes of APIs having arrived from China. Did we miss something during the lockdown. A… 2 minutes ago Ajit The journalist here quotes 150 million tonnes of APIs having arrived from China. Did we miss something during the l… https://t.co/jdeS9UEqwa 7 minutes ago Santosh Kumar RT @TOIIndiaNews: Centre partially lifts ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol https://t.co/MzjJa0n0N7 11 minutes ago TJMaxx @ScottAdamsSays India heeds to Trump's request for Hydroxychloroquin https://t.co/o2qAZXWCRF 14 minutes ago Dana French Centre partially lifts ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol https://t.co/WvoUOPWmVy via @timesofindia 18 minutes ago Naagesh_tweets Centre partially lifts ban on export of #hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol https://t.co/rTne938B94 via @timesofindia 23 minutes ago Dr Kannan Iyer RT @AK56Spks: It is good to see India lifting restrictions. But equally appalling to read that this was on the back of a mindboggling level… 29 minutes ago Murali Iyer Centre partially lifts ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol https://t.co/vUa2tSsB56 via @timesofindia 33 minutes ago