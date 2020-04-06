Global  

Centre to export hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
India has partially opened up exports of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, which are crucial to the global fight against the coronavirus, responding to a global clamour, led by US President Donald Trump.
