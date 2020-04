Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus 00:38 The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed. City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona. “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time...