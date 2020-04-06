Global  

Shannon Sharpe: Ezekiel Elliott will be a Dallas Cowboy for the foreseeable future

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Ezekiel Elliott will be a Dallas Cowboy for the foreseeable futureSkip Bayless asks Shannon Sharpe whether he believes Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play to a level that justifies his pay last season, or if he's in danger of being cut from the team. Shannon details why he doesn't think Zeke was utilized in the same way last year that he was in previous seasons when he had better performance stats, and why he shouldn't be compared to players like Tod Gurley and Devonte Freeman
