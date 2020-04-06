Global  

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady will help Bruce Arians redefine the culture in Tampa Bay

Monday, 6 April 2020
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady will help Bruce Arians redefine the culture in Tampa BaySkip Bayless gives his thoughts on Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what he can help bring to their team. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady can help Bruce Arians redefine the culture in Tampa Bay.
