The U.S. Open has been rescheduled and the British Open has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The USGA announced on Monday that the U.S. Open will be postponed to the fall, while The R&A announced the cancellation of the British Open.
