Wolves wish Pep Guardiola well after Man City manager's mother passes away Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wolverhampton Wanderers news: The club have said their thoughts are with Pep after his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away with coronavirus in Spain earlier today. Wolverhampton Wanderers news: The club have said their thoughts are with Pep after his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away with coronavirus in Spain earlier today. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published 4 hours ago Man City coach Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection 01:02 The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. You Might Like

Tweets about this