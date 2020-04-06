Wolves wish Pep Guardiola well after Man City manager's mother passes away

Global  

Monday, 6 April 2020
Wolves wish Pep Guardiola well after Man City manager's mother passes awayWolverhampton Wanderers news: The club have said their thoughts are with Pep after his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away with coronavirus in Spain earlier today.
News video: Man City coach Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection

Man City coach Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection 01:02

 The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

