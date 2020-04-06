Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine

Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine

CBS Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Their wedding ceremony was originally scheduled for later this year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine https://t.co/OlUw5VXlnQ #sports #feedly 1 minute ago

ChampionsRings

Championship Rings Jameis Winston, longtime girlfriend Breion Allen get married at home during COVID-19 quarantine Their wedding cerem… https://t.co/fTGKCxKcqD 33 minutes ago

BETherTV

BET Her TV NFL star, Jameis Winston married his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen during a very private ceremony. 💍 https://t.co/mQeGKKsVDK 1 hour ago

johnsonukeje

Ukeje Johnson RT @BETNews: NFL star, Jameis Winston married his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen during a very private ceremony. 💍 https://t.co/GAmEAZMh… 1 hour ago

BETNews

BET News NFL star, Jameis Winston married his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen during a very private ceremony. 💍 https://t.co/GAmEAZMhzc 1 hour ago

LBSports

Larry Brown RT @SteveDelSports: Jameis Winston and his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from getting mar… 6 hours ago

SteveDelSports

Steve DelVecchio Jameis Winston and his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from getting… https://t.co/5zGkQn4eSI 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.