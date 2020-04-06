Global  

NFL draft could resemble fantasy football as annual event goes virtual

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft.
 The NFL Draft will look completely different this year due to social distancing guidelines. KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani explains how that might affect the Steelers and what positions the team needs to fill. Katie Johnston reports.

