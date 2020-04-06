Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85Baseball Fall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Fox Sports Detroit Tigers play by play announcer Matt Shepard reflects on Al Kaline's life

Fox Sports Detroit Tigers play by play announcer Matt Shepard reflects on Al Kaline's life 06:09

 The TV voice of the Tigers remembers Kaline's impact on him and the Tigers organization.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Norris reflects on Al Kaline's passing [Video]

Daniel Norris reflects on Al Kaline's passing

The Tigers pitcher reflects on the impact that Kaline had on him as a Tiger.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 08:13Published
Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85 [Video]

Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85

Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

DETROIT (AP) — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died....
Seattle Times

Hall of Fame Tigers outfielder Al Kaline dies aged 85

Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline, one of the most beloved and distinguished players of his era who spent his entire 22-year Major League Baseball career with the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robertblue91

Robert F. DeMartino RT @ABCWorldNews: Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has… 6 minutes ago

ClarityInView

Katherine L. Russell Watched Him Hit 6 Foul Balls Waiting for the Pitch He Wanted, Single, Advanced Runner to 3rd. Beloved Detroit Tiger… https://t.co/mOSPx91VbV 15 minutes ago

ByKristieAckert

Kristie Ackert RT @bmadden1954: Al Kaline was class personified. RIP. Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85 - New York Daily News http… 38 minutes ago

RobbinMorey

Robbin Morey 😢😢😢 RIP Mr. Tiger, thank you for all the memories! Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Al Kaline Dies at 85… https://t.co/NySGaPZYAr 39 minutes ago

bmadden1954

billmadden1954 Al Kaline was class personified. RIP. Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85 - New York Daily Ne… https://t.co/0bRKJYAZ4v 42 minutes ago

KeithRice17

Rufus Freemind 🐘 One of the few ballplayers that weren't Twins that I remember. RIP Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Al Kaline Dies at 8… https://t.co/jjeZBl3QwW 46 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers… https://t.co/H1eCwDUd9p 1 hour ago

DocWashburn

DocWashburn RT @marian_maio: The actual Tiger King. Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Al Kaline Dies at 85 https://t.co/qmMrYAyrvg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.