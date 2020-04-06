Global  

UFC 249 still on, with Ferguson fighting Gaethje on April 18

FOX Sports Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
UFC 249 still on, with Ferguson fighting Gaethje on April 18The UFC says Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18
