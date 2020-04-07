Global  

Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola's mother succumbs to COVID-19 at age 82

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola's 82-year-old mother has died after contracting Coronavirus, Manchester City announced on Monday. "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting Coronavirus," the Premier League club said in a statement. "Everyone...
News video: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus

Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus 00:38

 The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed. City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona. “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time...

