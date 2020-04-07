Hall of Famer Al Kaline, known as ‘Mr. Tiger,’ dies at 85

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published 4 hours ago Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85 00:41 Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.