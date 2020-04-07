Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > COVID-19 | Kidambi Srikanth to fans: Utilise this period to spend time with your close ones

COVID-19 | Kidambi Srikanth to fans: Utilise this period to spend time with your close ones

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
As India battles the coronavirus pandemic, ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth has urged people to stay home and utilise this lockdown period to spend time with their close ones.The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown as it looks to fight back against the coronavirus outbreak.

"Utilize this period as an opportunity...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.