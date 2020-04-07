Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Graeme Souness has talked up the importance of Roberto Firmino to the current Liverpool FC team and says that he “loves” watching the Brazilian play for the Reds. Firmino is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents, and the Brazil international has been in fine form for the Reds this […]



