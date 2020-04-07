Global  

Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching

The Sport Review Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Graeme Souness has talked up the importance of Roberto Firmino to the current Liverpool FC team and says that he “loves” watching the Brazilian play for the Reds. Firmino is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents, and the Brazil international has been in fine form for the Reds this […]

The post Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching appeared first on The Sport Review.
