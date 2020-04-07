The Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Big Show made his return once again to Monday Night RAW. The Big Show wanted an immediate match with Drew McIntyre. The champ denied the challenge until Show slapped McIntyre.


