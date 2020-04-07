Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Should IPL 2020 be held this year? Here's what Harbhajan Singh feels

Should IPL 2020 be held this year? Here's what Harbhajan Singh feels

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The fate of the IPL 2020 season is currently unknown due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has struck the world. Many other sports including the Wimbledon and other main events have been either cancelled or postponed. Now, we wait to see if the IPL 2020 edition will face the same fate or will it be held later this year.

Indian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.