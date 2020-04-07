9baje9minute: Irfan Pathan calls for 'fire trucks' after netizens abuse him on Twitter Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking all the citizens of the country to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, for a period of 9 minutes to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there were unusual scenes with some people taking it too far by bursting crackers.



Former India... 👓 View full article

