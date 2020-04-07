WrestleMania 36 becomes most talked-about event on social media in WWE history! Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House Match and non-stop action ignited the conversation throughout.



WrestleMania saw a total of 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and... 👓 View full article

