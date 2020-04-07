Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian players 'sucked up' to Virat Kohli to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

Australian players 'sucked up' to Virat Kohli to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Former captain Michael Clarke believes current Australian players were too scared to "sledge" Virat Kohli and in order to protect their million dollars IPL deals, they "sucked up" to the India captain which resulted in their cricket becoming "soft".

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said Australian cricket went through...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Clarke said Australian players were ‘too scared’ to sledge India skipper Virat Kohli #cricket #MichaelClarke https://t.co/lFNIjG1ZM5 46 minutes ago

sriloner1968

srinivasan rajagop While I am not a supporter of sledging but this sort of sucking up for money is even more sickening .If the Austral… https://t.co/mCWYLEfosP 1 hour ago

rajandesai

Rajan Desai RT @Aakar__Patel: ‘They were too scared,’ Michael Clarke on why Australian players ‘sucked up’ to Virat Kohli - Hindustan Times “The playe… 2 hours ago

hrnext

Anurag Shrivastava I like the sound of it https://t.co/2s6fQ9SlaC 2 hours ago

vilakudy

Rajaneesh Australian players "sucked up" to Kohli for lucrative IPL deals, says Clarke. https://t.co/5RvQu0n3TW 2 hours ago

ormiga

ormiga LOL #australia xi soft=want $1millon/6wk #ipl so not sledge #ViratKohli = michael clarke the #racist MTHRFCKR WHO H… https://t.co/vniiefFieP 3 hours ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 ‘They were too scared,’ Michael Clarke on why Australian players ‘sucked up’ to Virat Kohli - Hindustan Times... 4 hours ago

HeraleSujnan

ಸುಜ್ಞಾನ್• सुज्ञान This is a disgrace not only for Australian cricket, but cricketing sport https://t.co/BkaZ6IC6Aq 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.