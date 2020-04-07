Luke Shaw lifts lid on Bruno Fernandes' "mad" arrival at Man Utd

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bruno Fernandes has had a huge impact since his January move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, and Luke Shaw has now opened up on how much difference he has already made on and off the pitch Bruno Fernandes has had a huge impact since his January move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, and Luke Shaw has now opened up on how much difference he has already made on and off the pitch 👓 View full article

