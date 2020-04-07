Global  

Luke Shaw lifts lid on Bruno Fernandes' "mad" arrival at Man Utd

Daily Star Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Luke Shaw lifts lid on Bruno Fernandes' mad arrival at Man UtdBruno Fernandes has had a huge impact since his January move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, and Luke Shaw has now opened up on how much difference he has already made on and off the pitch
