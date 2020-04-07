Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: 13 defensive midfielders you must sign on FM20, including Real Madrid, West Ham and Leeds starlets

Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: 13 defensive midfielders you must sign on FM20, including Real Madrid, West Ham and Leeds starlets

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
In midfield, it’s all well and good having creative stars and skilful dribblers but you also need someone who is going to hold it all together. For years, Manchester City’s excellent attacking football has stemmed from having a diligent and versatile defensive midfielder in Fernandinho. Not only does the Brazilian have the technical quality to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published
News video: Why Full-backs DOMINATE Modern Football!

Why Full-backs DOMINATE Modern Football! 12:52

 The fullback position was once seen as the most unglamorous on the field, reserved for players with little technical ability and limited defensive intelligence. But over the years we have seen exceptions to the rule: Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid, World Cup-winning captains Cafu and Carlos Alberto,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.