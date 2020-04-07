Blues set for another battle as EFL appeal not guilty verdict Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BCFC will have to present their case once again after the EFL contested the verdict of not guilty, in relation to the club allegedly breaching financial rules.

