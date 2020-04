Braun Strowman EXCLUSIVE: What happened backstage after Brock Lesnar punched him for real during a match Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Braun Strowman has finally found himself at the top of the mountain in WWE after he defeated Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania. The Monster Among Men stepped in as a late replacement for Roman Reigns and captured his first-ever world title in WWE. Strowman had previously come up short despite coming close against […] 👓 View full article

