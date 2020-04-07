Global  

Former Bucs QB Jameis Winston gets married in private wedding amid coronavirus lockdown

USATODAY.com
Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston married his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen on March 27 in a private ceremony amid coronavirus lockdown.
 Noel Gallagher has been stockpiling beer to keep him going through the coronavirus lockdown.

