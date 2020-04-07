#Lakers4Life Former Bucs QB Jameis Winston gets married in private wedding amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/2cn8vzFreC https://t.co/DdLYisEjE1 54 minutes ago

jameistotheJags RT @BranchHuddle: Where does former #Bucs QB Jameis Winston land? #NFLFreeAgency #NFLTwitter #Steelers #Patriots #Jaguars (I could als… 7 hours ago

Rick Stroud RT @TBTimes_Sports: Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is helping to make a connection far more important than any he has on the footba… 22 hours ago

Sports by Tampa Bay Times Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is helping to make a connection far more important than any he has on the fo… https://t.co/ij8d8VcNI1 22 hours ago

Christopher Kuleci Former #Bucs QB @Jaboowins marries his former high school sweetheart. Congrats to the couple. Story via… https://t.co/0kfuWDlZL0 23 hours ago

NattyNoles13 RT @gregauman: Steve Spurrier says another NFL team will give former Bucs QB Jameis Winston the opportunity he needs. "I would think Jameis… 3 days ago