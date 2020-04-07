Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Maple Leafs sign KHL forward to 1-year entry-level deal

Maple Leafs sign KHL forward to 1-year entry-level deal

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season. The 25-year-old had 11 goals and 20 points in 43 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @MapleLeafs: The Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry level contract for the 2020-21 season. Details… 50 seconds ago

gkielec

Greg Kielec RT @TSNHockey: Toronto Maple Leafs announce that the team has signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for nex… 8 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Maple Leafs sign highly touted forward Alexander Barabanov https://t.co/x5E5rIBsYQ 17 minutes ago

sn_nhl

Sporting News NHL Maple Leafs sign highly touted forward Alexander Barabanov https://t.co/bOR0qDqbpm https://t.co/6W7Hu1Kz6i 24 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Maple Leafs sign highly touted forward Alexander Barabanov https://t.co/J12Ic4ykWG 30 minutes ago

newsprtsupdates

New Sports Updates Maple Leafs sign KHL forward Alexander Barabanov: The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked KHLer… https://t.co/T8nE040J1T 35 minutes ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Maple Leafs sign highly touted forward Alexander Barabanov https://t.co/W2qx2xpCre 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.