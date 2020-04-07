Maple Leafs sign KHL forward to 1-year entry-level deal Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season. The 25-year-old had 11 goals and 20 points in 43 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL. 👓 View full article

