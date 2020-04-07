Global  

Guineas Festival and Derby postponed, Royal Ascot closed to public

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June's Epsom Derby have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Royal Ascot will not be open to the public in June but may be held without spectators, horseracing authorities said on Tuesday.
