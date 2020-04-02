Coronavirus | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for probe to fix responsibility for Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi

Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago PM Modi reacts to the online campaign to honour him, says feed the poor | Oneindia News 02:17 PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON WEDNESDAY FROWNED AT A SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN TO HONOUR HIM, TELLING HIS WELL-WISHERS THAT IF THIS PLAN WAS OUT OF GOODWILL FOR HIM, PEOPLE SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR AT LEAST ONE POOR FAMILY.WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE TODAY SLAMMED THOSE DOING...