Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy says the plan right now is for his Cowboys to resume football activities on May 1.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Live For Saturday Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy set the goal of having his team and employees back in the football building by May… https://t.co/r3Qphh8YpH 24 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/gbtjAwP46q ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/Fe3Jjm4ZbH 24 minutes ago Elisa So, Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/Zt993aTrMu https://t.co/jDzbLK4wDT 37 minutes ago Tony Siracusa RT @TheFWAA: Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/WxbrHQ8QwC 51 minutes ago 1080 The FAN Are college football coaches the least in touch with the state of the country right now? https://t.co/h0uRZIvMvH 1 hour ago Fanlys Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/aRG2cZFZph https://t.co/g7woBhhhfr 1 hour ago Milan Kadovic Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/Z7yig7ibuZ https://t.co/kgOunFoPIL 2 hours ago Malik Bray RT @SilverWaveMedia: Oklahoma State's Gundy planning May 1 start https://t.co/utO9F6EAsH 2 hours ago