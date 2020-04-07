Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Tottenham’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. Tottenham did not specify what the 80-year-old Greaves is being treated for, but he has had health problems since suffering a stroke five years ago. Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham in all competitions between 1961 and 1970. He had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Tottenham's record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital - https://t.co/IdgESP9urx 22 minutes ago

drmartinking

dr martin king RT @1882_Tottenham: #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed htt… 54 minutes ago

1882_Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed https://t.co/81RxCZwNdm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.