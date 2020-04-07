Tottenham’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. Tottenham did not specify what the 80-year-old Greaves is being treated for, but he has had health problems since suffering a stroke five years ago. Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham in all competitions between 1961 and 1970. He had […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lanier County Network Tottenham's record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital - https://t.co/IdgESP9urx 22 minutes ago dr martin king RT @1882_Tottenham: #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed htt… 54 minutes ago Tottenham Hotspur #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed https://t.co/81RxCZwNdm 2 hours ago