William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow with breaking news on NXT Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NXT General Manager William Regal will be on WWE's The Bump tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET with breaking news regarding the black-and-gold brand.

