Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow with breaking news on NXT

William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow with breaking news on NXT

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow with breaking news on NXTNXT General Manager William Regal will be on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET with breaking news regarding the black-and-gold brand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pw_dotcom

ProWrestling.com ICYMI:William Regal Set To Appear On WWE's The Bump To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene https://t.co/l37xkk2bKg 5 hours ago

DileepWWE

ᗞᏆᏞᗴᗴᑭ ⅅK ᎫᎪᏆᏢᎪᏞ💙 PWDotCom– William Regal Set To Appear On #WWE's The Bump To Address The #NXT Tag Team Championship Scene https://t.co/X429UcWjz2 7 hours ago

WrestlingWWUK

Wrestling Worldwide William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump with breaking news on NXT https://t.co/834GqsZBfw 13 hours ago

pw_dotcom

ProWrestling.com William Regal Set To Appear On WWE's The Bump To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene https://t.co/l37xkkjN8Q https://t.co/gBQfY7NSGA 14 hours ago

dirt_tweets

dirttweets Dark Lethal Hosting ROH Watch-Along This Evening Ross Wants Company Plans For Jeff Hardy Revealed William Regal to Appear 17 hours ago

cdavidroberson2

WrestlingBodyslam.Com RT @pw_dotcom: William Regal Set To Appear On WWE's The Bump To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene https://t.co/l37xkkjN8Q 23 hours ago

pw_dotcom

ProWrestling.com William Regal Set To Appear On WWE's The Bump To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene https://t.co/l37xkkjN8Q 23 hours ago

WrestlingWWUK

Wrestling Worldwide William Regal to appear on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow with breaking news on NXT https://t.co/bXP4hUhRkV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.